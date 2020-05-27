Creating a Custom Emacs Hotkey

In this post, I'm going explain what that feeling of "conscious awareness" is that we have in our heads, using some fun color-coded cartoons. More specifically, I'm gonna explain why the sensation of awareness seems so weird, compared to other artifacts of our world, and why it is so difficult for us to explain with words exactly what consciousness is. This "difficulty" we have in describing the sensation is the first clue we have towards reaching this understanding: If we want to understand consciousness, the first thing we need to do is explain why consciousness is so hard to understand.

To help accomplish this task, we're going to have to explore the biological evolution of the human brain using a just so story. In biology, the term 'just so story' is usually a depricating term to describe stories about evolution in an oversimplified way, in a way that cannot be corroborated using any hard evidence. However, these types of stories can often still be useful, even when they are wrong in some details. In our just so story, we're going to imagine that the human brain was developed in three steps, called the reflex brain, the identity brain and finally the modeling brain.

The Animal Brain, Type 1 (The Reflex Brain)

The simplest type of the animal brain is the version of the brain that you can read about in any biology textbook. Roughly, this is the version of a brain you might imagine a fish would have. With this type of brain, it

This type of brain operates at the level of reflexes, and uses many hard-wired connections. For example, let's think about how a fish brain might decide if the fish should eat the donut. First, it needs to decide if the fish is capable of eating the donut: Its brain would have circuits that use the sensory information to estimate the size of the object- In order for the fish to undergo the motions to eat the donut, this circuit has to say "eat it!". We can imagine how such a circuit would evolve and how the circuit would "know" what the right food size is for the fish: In the past, some fish likely

The Animal Brain, Type 2 (The Story Brain)

The "reflex brain" has a simple design, but also a rather inflexible one: This is because it relies on concrete connections between inputs (from eyes and neurons monitoring the gut, etc) and outputs (animal behavior). The next stage in brain sophistication is to add a layer of indirection between inputs and outputs to create more general, multipurpose neuronal architecture. With this type of design, animal eating behavior isn't just directly triggered by neurons monitoring the gut. Instead, the brain can now think "animal is hungry" and maintain that as an ongoing fact to guide behavior. As a programmer would say, the brain can process information more efficiently if it maintains a "state machine" to represent properties about itself and of pertinent objects in the outside world.

This type of approach is more flexible and efficient for multiple reasons. First of all, it allows the animal to take noisy signals it receives from its internal and external sensors and "smooth them out" instead of relying on continuous sampling of its sensors. In this way, an animal can maintain "object permanence" and not forget that it's hungry as its hunger pangs come and go, or forget that it saw a food source even if it is temporarily obstructed from view. Secondly, having an internal representation of itself and its environment allows an animal to reuse brain circuits for multple purposes, without needing to evolve each of them independently. This means the brain can think "animal is scared" and flee a predator, no matter how this fear developed- Regardles of whether the animal was bitten or saw a predator with its eyes, the same evase actions can be taken. In short, if the brain has an internal representation of the identity of the animal and of important objects in the environment, it can evolve higher-level circuitry that benefits from the simplification provided by this representation.

This stage of brain development, which I call the story brain, is crucial to understanding a central tenet of the sensation of consciousnes, which is that our perception of identity is not a tangible object in the physical world, but instead is an artifact in the state machine that resides in our brain. This "state machine", with its representations of the animals interiority and of important objects in the external world, forms a stage on which a story is told. Our conception of identity is an artifact (indeed, the most important artifact) conjured on this stage by our brain. This means our personal identity is essentially a computer program running via emulation on our brain. When we say to ourselves "I am hungry" what this means in reality is that the part of our brain responsible for representing ourselves has been given a property of "hungry".

This means that what we personally experience as "reality" and as real events are not truly facts of the real world, but instead merely artifacts residing on this interior stage, conjured by our brain. Our thoughts and feelings and beliefs are indeed real things (as Descartes observed) but they do not exist at the "lowest level" of reality. What we think of as "reality" is merely a collection of persistent patterns running on the low-level substrate of our brains. Our identity is merely a "story" our brain has created for itself. When someone asks the quesitons "what if we are just a simulation?" the answer is "Yes we are, and our brains are the medium on which this simulation is run".

The Modeling Brain

The final major leap in brain development when animals developed the ability to model the world accross time. Again, it is hard to say exactly when this ability developed, but certainly monkeys and apes seem to possess an ability to model the outside world. When an animal with a modeling brain sees a donut, it not only thinks of it as an object in the outside world with properties... it also can make inferences about the past and the future of the donut. For instance, it can speculate that a baker likely created the donut, and can predict what it would feel like to eat the donut or what the donut might look like if it was left for a month untouched.

Humans have mastered the art of looking at the world from a modeled perspective and the ability to model has become integral to how we think. Additionally, our social nature has reinforced this ability to model, since we use language to encode our models of our external world and can discuss them with other humans.

The Easy-Hard Problem of Consciousness vs. the Hard-Hard Problem of Consciousness